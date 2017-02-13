Sanofi (SNY) Unloads Five OTC Drugs to Ipsen (IPN.PA) for $88 Million to Pave Way for Boehringer Ingelheim Deal

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that it has entered
into a definitive agreement to acquire from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN; NYSE:
SNY) five consumer healthcare products in certain European territories.
The most significant product is Prontalgine®, an analgesic
for the treatment of moderate to severe pain, which has grown at double
digit rates over the last four years and is available only in France.
The portfolio also includes Buscopan®2, an antispasmodic;
Suppositoria Glycerini3, a laxative; and Mucothiol®
and Mucodyne®4, expectorants for cough and flu. Combined,
these regional brands span a geographic scope of eight European
countries. Manufacturing will be provided by third parties.
David Meek, CEO of Ipsen, commented: “This tactical bolt-on
transaction resulting from the European Commission’s requirement to
divest certain assets from the Sanofi / Boehringer Ingelheim consumer
healthcare deal strengthens our consumer healthcare portfolio in France
with the addition of Prontalgine®. The opportunity
immediately improves the profitability profile of Ipsen’s Primary Care
business. It adds a limited portfolio of well-established and market
leading brands in a key market such as France.”
Jean Fabre, Executive Vice President, Primary Care, Ipsen
added: “With these new assets, the Primary Care business expands its
OTx portfolio and enhances its value proposition to consumers. The
products are fully synergistic with our existing infrastructure, and the
key asset Prontalgine®, a well-established and
growing market player for pain management in France with mid-30 percent
market share, will help us achieve a critical mass at the pharmacy
level, accelerating the development of our consumer healthcare business.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Ipsen will pay €83 million cash upon
closing for the products. The transaction, which is subject to customary
closing conditions, including the European Commission’s approval, is
expected to close in the second quarter of 2017. The transaction will be
fully financed by Ipsen’s existing cash and lines of credit.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical group with total sales
exceeding €1.4 billion in 2015. Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in more
than 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30
countries. Ipsen’s ambition is to become a leader in specialty
healthcare solutions for targeted debilitating diseases. Its fields of
expertise cover oncology, neurosciences and endocrinology (adult &
pediatric). Ipsen’s commitment to oncology is exemplified through its
growing portfolio of key therapies improving the care of patients
suffering from neuro-endocrine tumors, prostate cancer, bladder cancer
and renal cancer. Ipsen also has a significant presence in primary care.
Moreover, the Group has an active policy of partnerships. Ipsen's R&D is
focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms,
peptides and toxins, located in the heart of the leading
biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Les Ulis/Paris-Saclay, France;
Slough/Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). In 2015, R&D expenditures neared €193
million. The Group has more than 4,600 employees worldwide. Ipsen’s
shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (stock code: IPN, ISIN
code: FR0010259150) and are eligible to the “Service de Règlement
Différé” (“SRD”). The Group is part of the SBF 120 index. Ipsen has
implemented a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR)
program, which trades on the over-the-counter market in the United
States under the symbol IPSEY. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Ipsen Forward-looking Statements
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein
are based on the Group’s management strategy, current views and
assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to
differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks
could affect the Group’s future ability to achieve its financial
targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions
based on the information available today. Use of the words "believes,"
"anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, including the Group’s expectations
regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were
prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and
potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These
objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by
the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen
in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of
certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising
product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never
being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face
competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of
market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves
several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that the
Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its
efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant
sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that favorable results
obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed subsequently
during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be
sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and
uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation; global
trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new
products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new
product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of
international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the
effectiveness of the Group’s patents and other protections for
innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent
litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends on third
parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group’s activities and
financial results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will
fulfill their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from
those agreements. A default by any of the Group’s partners could
generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a
negative impact on the Group’s business, financial position or
performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking
to update or revise any forward looking statements, targets or estimates
contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group’s business is
subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed
with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and
uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to
refer to the Group’s 2015 Registration Document available on its website
(www.ipsen.com).
1 OTx: Combination of prescription and over-the-counter
2 Sold in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia,
Poland and Slovakia
3 Sold in the Czech Republic
4 Sold in Greece and the Republic of Ireland, respectively