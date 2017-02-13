|
A Non-Invasive Brain-Computer Interface For Completely Locked-In Patients: Interview With Dr. Ujwal Chaudhary, University of Tubingen Study
2/13/2017 5:54:07 AM
Researchers have developed a non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) for completely locked-in patients. This is the first time that these patients, with complete motor paralysis but an intact cognitive state, have been able to reliably communicate. A completely locked-in state involves the loss of all motor control, including that of the eye muscles, and until now some researchers suspected that such patients were unable to communicate.
