Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
STADA Arzneimittel
(
STAGn.DE
) Hits a Record High After Receiving Two Takeover Proposals, Including a $3.7 Billion Bid From
Cinven
Tweet
2/13/2017 5:49:39 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The prospect of a bidding war drove shares in Stada (STAGn.DE) 14 percent higher on Monday after the German drugmaker said it was weighing two takeover approaches, including one from private equity firm Cinven Partners which valued it at almost 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion).
Buyout firms Advent, Permira and CVC have been working on offers for months and approached Stada about a deal, people familiar with the situation told Reuters. It remains unclear which of them Stada was referring to as the second suitor in its statement.
Cinven itself had been preparing a joint bid with Poland's unlisted Polpharma SA to combine the two drugs businesses and cut costs. The buyout firm decided to go it alone when the venture proved too complicated, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Read at
Reuters
Read at
The Street.com
Read at
RTT News
Read at
Business Insider
Read at
International Business Times
Related News
STADA Arzneimittel AG
(STAGn.DE)'s Long-Serving CEO
Retzlaff
Resigns
Deal Spree Continues as
Allergan
(AGN) Inks $2.47 Billion Deal for This Bay Area Biotech
STADA Arzneimittel AG
(STAGn.DE) Grabs
Sciotec Diagnostics
for 17.2 Million Euros
Drug Giant
Pfizer
(PFE) Bounces Back From
Allergan
(AGN) Setback By Buying, Buying, Buying
STADA Arzneimittel AG
(STAGn.DE) CEO Hunts For Deals Despite Political Tensions In Europe
All Signs Have
Gilead
(GILD) Gearing Up for a Much-Needed Acquisition
Concordia
(CXR.TO) Makes Final Earn Out Payment To
Cinven
Massachusetts'
Tesaro
(TSRO) Being Wooed by Multiple Suitors
Cinven
to Acquire
BioClinica
in $1.4 Billion Deal
Why Sought-After
Tesaro
(TSRO)'s Rumored Sale Could Bring in $200 Per Share
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Reuters
•
The Street.com
•
RTT News
•
Business Insider
•
International Business Times
•
Cinven Ltd.
•
STADA Arzneimittel AG
•
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions
•
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions (World)