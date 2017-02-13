|
Startup NeuroQore Uses Magnetic Pulses To Treat Depression: Cure Depression Without Drugs Or Psychotherapy?
2/13/2017 5:48:56 AM
Mental disorders such as depression and anxiety disorders aren't just difficult to endure — there's also currently no specific cure that works for all patients.
In some cases, patients do not respond to the drugs at all. But startup company NeuroQore hopes to find a way to treat mental disorders, such as depression, without the use of drugs or psychotherapy.
NeuroQore claims to have found a way to cure depression through the use of magnetic pulses.
comments powered by