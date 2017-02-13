Employer:
80.5
This Breakthrough In Biotech Has Enormous Investment Potential
Tweet
2/13/2017 5:38:32 AM
Asterias Biotherapeutics (AST) continues to generate excitement and buzz around its stem cell treatment for catastrophic spinal cord injury (SCI). I wrote about this historic event back in September. That’s when the company first released results about this transformative medical breakthrough.
Read at
Forbes
Forbes
Biotech/Pharma - Industry
Biotech/Pharma - Investor