Dow Chemical  (DOW)’s Silicone Business Play: What It Means for Medtech



2/10/2017 10:40:35 AM

Dow Chemical as of mid-2016 became 100% owner of Dow Corning’s silicones business.

The move created both an opportunity and challenge because it represents a marriage of organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry. How can the two complement each other and drive innovation? And how will the deal affect the medical device industry?

Read at MassDevice


