Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Dow Chemical
(
DOW
)’s Silicone Business Play: What It Means for Medtech
Tweet
2/10/2017 10:40:35 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Dow Chemical as of mid-2016 became 100% owner of Dow Corning’s silicones business.
The move created both an opportunity and challenge because it represents a marriage of organic chemistry and inorganic chemistry. How can the two complement each other and drive innovation? And how will the deal affect the medical device industry?
Read at
MassDevice
Related News
Dow Chemical
(DOW) Release:
Andrew Liveris
Discusses Growth Opportunities In Saudi Arabia
Why
Intercept Pharma
(ICPT) Stock Jumped Nearly 10% On Friday After Providing Phase III Update
Dow Chemical
(DOW) Joins
Smart Cities Council
To Help Global Cities Become More Sustainable
Key Takeaways From
Valeant
(VRX)'s Fall From Grace
Dow Chemical
(DOW) And
Colorcon, Inc.
Extend And Broaden The Scope Of The Controlled Release Alliance
Trump
Is Promising A Big Shake-Up At The
FDA
—Here’s What That Could Mean
Dow Chemical
(DOW) Release: Revolutionary Program To Convert Previously Non-Recycled Plastics Into Energy Launches In The Omaha Area
Why Struggling
Alkermes
(ALKS) Could Make a Comeback in 2017
Dow Chemical
(DOW) to Cut 2,500 Jobs Globally
A Look at Whether It's Too Late to Jump on These 3 Sizzling Biotechs' Train
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
MassDevice
•
The Dow Chemical Company
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Industry
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Investor