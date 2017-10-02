 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
"Hair-Like" Brain Implant Could Simulate Vision In The Blind, Harvard Reveals



2/10/2017 10:02:20 AM

Harvard scientists are testing a neural prosthesis that uses arrays of microscopic coils to generate magnetic fields that can target specific regions of the brain, such as the visual cortex to simulate sight. After a proof-of-concept study in mice, the researchers intend to evaluate the technology in primates and rats, and say the implant potentially could be used for nerve stimulation in other areas of the body.

Read at News Release


