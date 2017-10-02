|
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Heads Up Software Startup And Wants Your Investment
2/10/2017 8:36:50 AM
Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical industry executive and hedge fund manager who is facing trial on accusations that he defrauded investors, is now starting a Manhattan software company that is in the midst of a $1 million debt offering, according to a regulatory filing.
Godel Systems is the company's name, and a job posting for the company notes that its founder is "an elite entrepreneur" with a "tremendous track record." A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, unearthed by CNBC, said Godel Systems has already raised $50,000. The issued debt is convertible to "equity securities."
