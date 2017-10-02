 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Diagnostic Lab on a Chip Produced for Mere Penny, Stanford University School of Medicine Reveals



2/10/2017 8:31:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Using an ordinary inkjet printer, scientists at the Stanford University School of Medicine have created a reusable diagnostic lab on a chip that costs a mere penny to produce. The technology has the potential not only to help lower healthcare costs but to also enhance medical diagnostic capabilities worldwide, especially in developing countries.

Due to limited access to early diagnostics, the survival rate of breast cancer patients, for example, is only 40 percent in low-income nations—half the rate of such patients in developed nations.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 