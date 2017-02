Diagnostic Lab on a Chip Produced for Mere Penny, Stanford University School of Medicine Reveals

Using an ordinary inkjet printer, scientists at the Stanford University School of Medicine have created a reusable diagnostic lab on a chip that costs a mere penny to produce. The technology has the potential not only to help lower healthcare costs but to also enhance medical diagnostic capabilities worldwide, especially in developing countries.Due to limited access to early diagnostics, the survival rate of breast cancer patients, for example, is only 40 percent in low-income nations—half the rate of such patients in developed nations.