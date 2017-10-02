|
Why Array BioPharma (ARRY) Can Be The Best Clinical-Stage Biotech Stock to Buy in 2017
2/10/2017 7:40:35 AM
Increasingly complex cancer medicines are launching with six-figure price tags, and a larger, longer-living population means that global cancer drug spending is soaring. Many clinical-stage biotech stocks are working on new drugs that could capitalize on this growth, but Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) is among the most intriguing. Why? Because it has two new melanoma fast approaching commercialization.
