GW Pharma (GWPH) Is Set To Benefit As Cannabis Takes On Cancer
2/10/2017 7:14:16 AM
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) has already demonstrated that its cannabis-based products can effectively treat particularly devastating forms of pediatric epilepsy, as well as multiple sclerosis.
But now the company is poised to take on the biggest baddie of them all: cancer.
On Tuesday, the U.K.-based biotechnology company said that it has seen promising results from a study that explores how molecules of its proprietary therapy can treat an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme or GBM.
