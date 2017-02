GW Pharma (GWPH) Is Set To Benefit As Cannabis Takes On Cancer

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) has already demonstrated that its cannabis-based products can effectively treat particularly devastating forms of pediatric epilepsy, as well as multiple sclerosis.But now the company is poised to take on the biggest baddie of them all: cancer.On Tuesday, the U.K.-based biotechnology company said that it has seen promising results from a study that explores how molecules of its proprietary therapy can treat an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma multiforme or GBM.