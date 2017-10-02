 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Senators Question Kaleo Over 680% Price Hike of Naloxone Injector Evzio



2/10/2017 6:55:29 AM

U.S. Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill on Thursday asked Kaleo Pharmaceuticals to justify the more than 550 percent surge in the price of its device to treat painkiller overdoses, becoming the second senator to question Evzio's $4,500 price tag.

Evzio contains the overdose-reversing drug naloxone and can be used in emergencies by people without medical training. Privately held Kaleo has raised the price of a twin-pack to $4,500, from $690 in 2014, according to a Kaiser Health News report. (bit.ly/2kFzxaq)

