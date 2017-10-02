|
Aurobindo (AUROPHARMA.BO) Eyes U.S. Plant in New Jersey As Trump Calls for Local Drug Production
2/10/2017 6:28:13 AM
Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN.NS) plans to set up a factory in the United States for injectable products, it said on Friday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump called on pharmaceutical companies to make more drugs locally.
Trump urged U.S. drug industry executives at a meeting last month to increase local manufacturing and to bring down medicine prices. He has also proposed to impose a penalty in the form of a "border tax" on U.S. imports, a move criticized by several import-dependant industries.
