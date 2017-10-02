Sarepta (SRPT) Under Pressure As Marathon Pharma Emflaza's Wins FDA Approval for DMD

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC (Marathon), a U.S. research-based
biopharmaceutical company focused solely on the development of new
treatments for rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval of EMFLAZA™ (deflazacort)
for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients 5 years and
older. Duchenne, a severe form of muscular dystrophy, is a rare disease
and fatal genetic disorder that affects about 15,000 people in the
United States.1
“We are in a new era in the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
For the first time, patients in the U.S. with Duchenne will have
widespread access to an FDA approved medicine that is indicated for all
genetic forms of the condition. We are pleased that this development
will help patients with this disease stay stronger longer,” said Timothy
M. Cunniff, Pharm.D., Executive Vice President, Research & Development,
Marathon Pharmaceuticals. “This is only the first of our products to
treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy and we are committed to serving this
community of patients, researchers and advocates until a cure is found.”
The FDA granted EMFLAZA priority review, which is reserved for
investigational medicines that may offer major advances in treatment
over existing options. EMFLAZA is a new chemical entity in the United
States that has never before been approved for the treatment of Duchenne
muscular dystrophy anywhere in the world.
“We are pleased to learn that the FDA has approved EMFLAZA,” said Pat
Furlong, founding President and CEO of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy
(PPMD), the largest nonprofit organization in the United States focused
solely on Duchenne muscular dystrophy. “While steroids are considered
Standard of Care for Duchenne patients, there has been no steroid
specifically approved for Duchenne. The FDA approval of EMFLAZA provides
options for our families when making crucial decisions about care with
their providers. We hope that this approval gives more families access
to this important medication."
Marathon Pharmaceuticals conducted 17 new preclinical and clinical
studies and exclusively licensed two additional clinical studies to
support the New Drug Application submissions to the FDA. This investment
in research and development has led to new understanding of the dosing,
drug interaction and safe use of EMFLAZA in the Duchenne patient
population. Additional post-market research will continue to advance the
science of the drug and the care of patients with Duchenne. One planned
study will examine various dosage regimens in younger patients with
Duchenne to determine if earlier intervention is safe and effective and
ultimately impacts the course of the disease. A second planned study
will examine various dosage regimens in non-ambulatory patients with
Duchenne and characterize the pulmonary and cardiac effects of EMFLAZA.
“EMFLAZA is an important new drug with proven benefit in boys with
Duchenne muscular dystrophy, increasing muscle strength and physical
function, which is important for both patients and caregivers. In my own
research and in the clinic deflazacort keeps boys walking longer. By
undertaking the research needed to secure FDA approval of EMFLAZA, we
now know more about the drug, its dosing and possible
interactions. These are all advances in care for patients with
Duchenne,” said Robert C. Griggs, M.D., University of Rochester Medical
Center, a leading neurologist and an early investigator of deflazacort.
“My son James is living with Duchenne, and this important treatment
option has had a positive effect on him. Today’s approval makes it
possible for all patients living with Duchenne to get access to this new
treatment option. That’s an important step forward. Marathon’s
commitment to research – conducting the research needed for FDA approval
and its ongoing clinical programs – means continued progress in the
treatment of Duchenne,” said Joel Wood, father of a son with Duchenne
and President of the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne.
Commitment to Access
Marathon is committed to working closely with payers to meet the patient
and payer needs for acceptable access to EMFLAZA. Additionally, Marathon
has invested in EMFLAZA being accessible to all families and physicians
who wish to use it without undue burden on families or the healthcare
system.
“We have developed models to ensure EMFLAZA is of great value to payers,
and does not create a burden of any sort to the healthcare system. This
is important to us, as an American research and development company that
has a long-term vision of bringing many new therapies to those living
with rare medical conditions such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” said
Greg Wujek, Marathon Vice President of Payer Relations. “EMFLAZA will
have the same cost for all tablet dosage strengths and nearly all tablet
dispensing combinations so there is no disincentive to increasing the
dose as the patient weight increases.”
About Marathon’s Patient Support Programs
Marathon Pharmaceuticals is committed to ensuring U.S. patients who are
prescribed EMFLAZA have access to it. That is why Marathon is creating
robust patient support programs to help children with Duchenne and their
families access EMFLAZA.
Marathon is committed to providing the most comprehensive, robust
patient support programs allowed by law to qualifying patients. To learn
more, visit www.EMFLAZA.com
or call 1-844-EMFLAZA.
About the Research
The effectiveness of EMFLAZA for the treatment of Duchenne was
established in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled, 52-week study conducted in the United States and
Canada.2,3 The study population consisted of 196 male
pediatric patients 5 to 15 years of age who were ambulatory and
non-ambulatory, one of the largest clinical studies ever conducted in
this patient population.
Patients were randomized to therapy with deflazacort (0.9 or 1.2
mg/kg/day), an active comparator or placebo.2 After 12 weeks,
placebo patients were re-randomized to receive either deflazacort or the
active comparator for an additional 40 weeks. A comparison to placebo
was made after 12 weeks of treatment. Efficacy was evaluated by
assessing the change between Baseline and Week 12 in average strength of
18 muscle groups. The change in average muscle strength score between
Baseline and Week 12 was significantly greater for the deflazacort 0.9
mg/kg/day dose group, the recommended dose, than for the placebo
group (p=0.017). Increases in muscle strength continued through the 52
week duration of the study demonstrating persistence of the treatment
effect observed at Week 12. Results on several timed measures of patient
function (i.e., time to stand from supine, time to climb four stairs and
time to walk or run 30 feet) also numerically favored deflazacort 0.9
mg/kg/day at Week 12, in comparison with placebo.
About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare, genetic disease caused by
mutations in the dystrophin gene. Without dystrophin, a structural
protein, muscles are unable to operate properly and suffer progressive
damage.4 Duchenne affects mainly boys and young men, with an
incidence of approximately 1 in 5,000 live male births.5 It
typically results in the inability to walk by the teen years or earlier,
and severe respiratory and cardiac complications that lead to death
generally between the late teens and early twenties.6,7,8 The
approval of EMFLAZA™ (deflazacort) marks the first time that an
FDA-approved treatment is available for patients with all genetic forms
of Duchenne.
About Marathon Pharmaceuticals
Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC is an American biopharmaceutical company
that develops treatments for rare diseases, with a focus on patients who
currently have no treatment options. The company’s pipeline of new
medicines includes treatments for rare neurological and movement
disorders. Marathon is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, with
offices in Chicago, Cambridge, Mass., New Jersey and Washington D.C. and
manufacturing in North Carolina. For more information, visit www.marathonpharma.com.
About EMFLAZA™ (deflazacort)
EMFLAZA is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in
patients 5 years of age and older.
EMFLAZA is not for patients who are allergic to deflazacort or
any of the inactive ingredients in EMFLAZA.
Patients should not stop taking EMFLAZA, or change the amount they
are taking, without first checking with their healthcare provider,
as there may be a need for gradual dose reduction to decrease the risk
of serious side effects.
Corticosteroids, such as EMFLAZA can cause:
-
Hyperglycemia, altered glucose metabolism
-
Increased risk of infection
-
Changes in cardiovascular/kidney function that could lead to increases
in blood pressure, salt, and water retention, and decreases in blood
levels of potassium and calcium
-
Behavioral and mood changes that could lead to potentially severe
psychiatric adverse reactions
-
Osteoporosis, decrease in bone mineral density
-
May slow growth and development
Vaccinations: The administration of live or live attenuated
vaccines is not recommended while taking EMFLAZA. Killed or inactivated
vaccines may be administered, but the responses cannot be predicted.
Patients should discuss their vaccine history with their healthcare
provider before starting EMFLAZA, and while taking EMFLAZA, patients
should check with their healthcare provider before receiving any new
vaccines or booster shots.
Common side effects that could occur with EMFLAZA include: Facial
puffiness or Cushingoid appearance, weight increased, increased
appetite, upper respiratory tract infection, cough, frequent daytime
urination, unwanted hair growth, central obesity, and colds.
Patients should tell their healthcare provider if they have had recent
or ongoing infections, develop a fever, or experience any other side
effects.
Please see www.EMFLAZA.com
for full Prescribing Information.
You may report side effects to ProPharma Group at 1-866-562-4620 or drugsafety@propharmagroup.com.
You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
MAT-EMF-0120
©2017 Marathon Pharmaceuticals, LLC. All rights reserved.