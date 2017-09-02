|
Bold Move: Trump's HHS Nominee Made Dozens Of Stock Trades During Investigation
2/9/2017 7:35:02 AM
Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Dr. Tom Price showed little restraint in his personal stock trading during the three years that federal investigators were bearing down on a key House committee on which the Republican congressman served, a review of his financial disclosures shows.
Price made dozens of health industry stock trades during a three-year investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission that focused on the Ways and Means Committee, according to financial disclosure records he filed with the House of Representatives. The investigation was considered the first test of a law passed to ban members of Congress and their staffs from trading stock based on insider information.
comments powered by