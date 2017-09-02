 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Findings Show Theranos Repeatedly Violated Its Own Policies



2/9/2017 6:39:16 AM

Theranos Inc.’s lab in Arizona failed to ensure some patients who got potentially inaccurate diabetes test results were notified, according to a federal inspection report obtained through a public-records request.

The embattled Silicon Valley company also performed patient blood-coagulation tests on a machine its staff configured improperly, according to the report and the company’s response to regulators.

Theranos additionally failed to verify that devices’ precision or accuracy were in line with their manufacturer’s instructions for tests such as those for blood-glucose, pregnancy and triglycerides, a key part of cholesterol panels, according to a report from the September 2016 inspection.

Read at Market Watch


