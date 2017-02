This 20-Employee Kendall Square Biotech Just Secured a Seat on Elon Musk's Upcoming Space Rocket

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to launch an unmanned rocket into space next week that will not only carry supplies for the International Space Station. It will also bear a handful of mind-bending science experiments — including one designed by a Cambridge company.The experiment by Nanobiosym, a 20-employee diagnostics company based in Kendall Square, will test the effects of near-zero gravity on the bacteria known as MRSA, a so-called “super bug” that wreaks havoc in hospitals because it's resistant to most antibiotics. The project is being funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.