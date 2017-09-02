 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This 20-Employee Kendall Square Biotech Just Secured a Seat on Elon Musk's Upcoming Space Rocket



2/9/2017 6:31:34 AM

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans to launch an unmanned rocket into space next week that will not only carry supplies for the International Space Station. It will also bear a handful of mind-bending science experiments — including one designed by a Cambridge company.

The experiment by Nanobiosym, a 20-employee diagnostics company based in Kendall Square, will test the effects of near-zero gravity on the bacteria known as MRSA, a so-called “super bug” that wreaks havoc in hospitals because it's resistant to most antibiotics. The project is being funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.



