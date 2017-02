A Look at Whether It's Too Late to Jump on These 3 Sizzling Biotechs' Train

Making a 70% return in only three months sounds pretty good. Three biotech stocks have done just that and more. Shares of Clovis Oncology soared over 120% during the last three months. Bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock jumped more than 80% during the period, while shares of Exelixis are up over 70%.Is it a case of too much too fast for Clovis, Bluebird, and Exelixis? Or are these three scorching hot biotech stocks still buys?