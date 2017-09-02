 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

A Look at Whether It's Too Late to Jump on These 3 Sizzling Biotechs' Train



2/9/2017 6:24:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Making a 70% return in only three months sounds pretty good. Three biotech stocks have done just that and more. Shares of Clovis Oncology soared over 120% during the last three months. Bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock jumped more than 80% during the period, while shares of Exelixis are up over 70%.

Is it a case of too much too fast for Clovis, Bluebird, and Exelixis? Or are these three scorching hot biotech stocks still buys?

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 