Pfizer (PFE) to Kiss Its Adelaide Operations Goodbye in 2021, Putting 89 Jobs on the Line
2/9/2017 6:21:54 AM
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer will close its Adelaide manufacturing plant by the end of 2021, despite announcing plans to expand the site into a "state-of-the-art" facility less than 12 months ago.
The Thebarton factory employs 89 workers and makes a drug called pegfilgrastim which is used in chemotherapy treatment and is exported globally.
Pfizer acquired the factory in 2015 and, in March last year announced plans to expand the site at a cost of $21 million.
