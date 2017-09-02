 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Gilead (GILD) Just Lost $9 Billion in Market Value This Week



2/9/2017 6:17:27 AM

What happened

In response to announcing disappointing fourth-quarter results and issuing downbeat guidance for 2017, shares of biotech giant Gilead Sciences fell as much as 10% in early morning trading on Wednesday. The drop has wiped away more than $9 billion from the company's market capitalization.

So what

Gilead fourth-quarter earnings report was loaded with disappointing news. Revenue fell by 15% to $7.3 billion. Meanwhile, spending on research and development rose by 60%. The combination caused adjusted EPS to decline by 19%.

Read at Motley Fool


