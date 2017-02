Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) to Lay Off 140 Employees in Missouri

Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser is relocating its logistics center and custom manufacturing operations in Springfield, Mo., to St. Peters.The operations that are moving support the company's household and retail food businesses. Reckitt Benckiser's French’s Food Co. plant in Springfield will remain in Springfield, company spokeswoman Suzanne Grogan said in an email to the Post-Dispatch. Reckitt Benckiser, which operates as RB, is based in the United Kingdom and its brands include Woolite, Lysol and Calgon.