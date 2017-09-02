|
I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar: GE Corporation (GE) Vows to Place 20,000 Women in Technical Roles By 2020
GE is making a commitment to close the gender gap at its organization by promising to place 20,000 women in technical roles by 2020.
The company also wants to obtain 50:50 gender representation in all its entry-level technical programs, GE announced in a press release on Wednesday.
GE currently employs 14,700 women in engineering, manufacturing, IT, and product management, representing 18% of the company’s technical workforce.
