 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Not Just Sanofi (SNY) is Interested: Massachusetts' Tesaro (TSRO) Being Wooed by Multiple Suitors



2/9/2017 5:40:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
U.S. biopharmaceutical company Tesaro Inc (TSRO.O) is discussing its options with investment banks after receiving acquisition interest from several drugmakers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The takeover interest in Tesaro underscores the pharmaceutical industry's strong appetite for the acquisition of biotechnology companies with promising medicines under development in lucrative sectors such as cancer treatment.

Tesaro is not actively exploring a sale, the people said this week, noting that there is a significant gap over the company's valuation between Tesaro and potential acquirers.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 