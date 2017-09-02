Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Not Just
Sanofi
(
SNY
) is Interested: Massachusetts'
Tesaro
(
TSRO
) Being Wooed by Multiple Suitors
Tweet
2/9/2017 5:40:10 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
U.S. biopharmaceutical company Tesaro Inc (TSRO.O) is discussing its options with investment banks after receiving acquisition interest from several drugmakers, according to people familiar with the matter.
The takeover interest in Tesaro underscores the pharmaceutical industry's strong appetite for the acquisition of biotechnology companies with promising medicines under development in lucrative sectors such as cancer treatment.
Tesaro is not actively exploring a sale, the people said this week, noting that there is a significant gap over the company's valuation between Tesaro and potential acquirers.
Read at
Reuters
Read at
The Street.com
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
Street Insider
Related News
Despite Losing Out on
Actelion
(ALIOF.PK),
Sanofi
(SNY) in No Hurry to Make Deals
LabCorp
(LH) Makes $8 Billion+ Proposal to CRO
PPD
(PPDI)
Regeneron
(REGN) And
Sanofi
(SNY) Announce First Approval Of Kevzara (Sarilumab) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis In Adult Patients By
Health Canada
Long Rumored to be a Takeover Target,
Mead Johnson
in Talks to be Bought for Almost $17 Billion
Sanofi
(SNY)'s Xyzal Allergy 24HR Approved For Over-The-Counter Use In The United States
2 New Names Emerge as Possible Buyout Candidates for M&A Hungry
Gilead
(GILD)
Tesaro
(TSRO) Craters as the
FDA
Denies Approval of Rolapitant IV
Cytokinetics
(CYTK) Grabs a $100 Million Deal for Heart Drug With
Royalty Pharma
Tesaro
(TSRO) Biotech Announces Opening Of Niraparib Expanded Access Program For U.S. Patients With Ovarian Cancer
From Tenant to Owner: Cash-Rich
Regeneron
(REGN) Pays $720 Million for HQ
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Reuters
•
The Street.com
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Street Insider
•
Sanofi (France)
•
Tesaro, Inc. (Waltham, Massachusetts)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions
•
Biotech/Pharma - Mergers and Acquisitions (World)