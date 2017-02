Not Just Sanofi (SNY) is Interested: Massachusetts' Tesaro (TSRO) Being Wooed by Multiple Suitors

U.S. biopharmaceutical company Tesaro Inc (TSRO.O) is discussing its options with investment banks after receiving acquisition interest from several drugmakers, according to people familiar with the matter.The takeover interest in Tesaro underscores the pharmaceutical industry's strong appetite for the acquisition of biotechnology companies with promising medicines under development in lucrative sectors such as cancer treatment.Tesaro is not actively exploring a sale, the people said this week, noting that there is a significant gap over the company's valuation between Tesaro and potential acquirers.