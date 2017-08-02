Getting on the Short List: 6+ Tips for Life Science Research Assistant Job Applications

BIOPHARMA COMPANY, Osteoporosis Department, San Francisco, CA 2002 - 2005



Scientist I



Performed preclinical evaluation of drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis, using a variety of technical techniques and animal models. Provided technical support for ongoing projects, database management of dose responses and analyzed and prepared reports based on data.



Key Achievements:

• Received Team of the Year Award with colleagues for overall contribution to the company.

• Awarded the Performance Incentive Award (PIA).

• Provided technical and scientific support to evaluate research provisions for developing new drug applications (NDA).

• Successfully liaised with data management center on data and laboratory systems.

Education & Training. A general rule, to avoid ageism, is to leave out the date of education if it’s older than 10 years. (And under professional employment, a rule of thumb is 15 to 20 years. For example, if you’re an older worker, for the most part, your work history prior to 2000 is not relevant, although it may be asked for on the application. The exception to this is if your achievements or the company you worked for was so well known that it would only be a plus.)



Technical Skills. This is optional, but it’s very common for IT people and engineers, to have an additional bullet point list, often at the bottom of the resume, that includes specific technical skills, such as computer languages or software. With life sciences researchers, that could also be automated equipment or specific skills, such as RT-PCR, Gel Electrophoresis, etc.



Awards or Memberships. If any. Optional.

