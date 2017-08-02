|
FDA to Disclose Advisory Committee Members' CVs
2/8/2017 7:33:11 AM
FDA’s ongoing commitment to transparency reached a new level last week, when the agency announced it would disclose the CVs of advisory committee members. The form will not include confidential or redacted information, said FDA.
Outside experts often weigh in on scientific and medical issues that pertain to new drugs and devices, and FDA has about 50 committees. These advisors are not subject to the conflict of interest rules adhered to by government employees. In June, however, an FDA draft guidance noted that both regular and special employees “must take appropriate steps to avoid even an appearance of violating these ethical principles.”
