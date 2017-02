Overcoming Hurdles In CRISPR Gene Editing To Improve Treatment, University of Massachusetts - Amherst Study

More and more scientists are using the powerful new gene-editing tool known as CRISPR/Cas9, a technology isolated from bacteria, that holds promise for new treatment of such genetic diseases as cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and hemophilia. But to work well, the new gene-clipping tool must be delivered safely across the cell membrane and into its nucleus, a difficult process that can trigger the cell’s defenses and “trap” CRISPR/Cas9, greatly reducing its treatment potential.