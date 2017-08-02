Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub Puts 47 Scientists Under Payroll in Its Quest to Cure All Diseases

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (CZ Biohub) today announced its first cohort
of 47 CZ Biohub Investigators from the faculty of the University of
California, Berkeley, Stanford University and the University of
California, San Francisco. This group includes both highly accomplished
senior professors as well as up-and-coming young faculty. Each of the CZ
Biohub Investigators will receive a five-year appointment and up to $1.5
million in funding to conduct life science research in their respective
areas of expertise.
CZ Biohub Investigators were selected from numerous academic departments
at the three universities, including biology, chemistry, computer
science, engineering, mathematics and physics. An international panel of
60 distinguished scientists and engineers evaluated more than 700
applications.
A full list of the selected CZ Biohub Investigators can be found at https://czbiohub.org.
Bold Vision to Rid World of Disease
“CZ Biohub Investigators share our vision of a planet without disease,”
said Joseph DeRisi, co-president of CZ Biohub and professor of
biochemistry and biophysics at UC San Francisco. “To realize this
vision, we are giving some of the world’s most creative and brilliant
researchers access to groundbreaking technology and the freedom to
pursue high-risk research. CZ Biohub Investigators will challenge
traditional thinking in pursuit of radical discoveries that will make
even the most stubborn and deadly diseases treatable.”
“The 47 CZ Biohub Investigators we’re introducing today are quite
literally inventing the future of life science research,” said Stephen
Quake, co-president of CZ Biohub and professor of bioengineering and
applied physics at Stanford. “The CZ Biohub is distinguished by our
emphasis on technology and engineering, and our researchers are
inventing tools to accelerate science for the good of humanity.”
Commitment to Collaborative, Open Science
As a non-profit medical research organization, the CZ Biohub is
establishing policies to ensure the rapid dissemination of its research
results. CZ Biohub Investigators have agreed to make their draft
publications widely available through pre-print servers so their
findings can inform the work of other researchers and accelerate
scientific discovery. By making a collective commitment to sharing their
unpublished work, CZ Biohub Investigators are setting a new standard for
open science and rapid dissemination of discoveries.
This open approach is an essential component of the CZ Biohub’s
collaborative culture, which brings together researchers to solve the
world’s biggest health problems. And in the spirit of collaboration and
cooperation, the CZ Biohub plans to establish shared technology
platforms available to Bay Area scientists to further their research and
build momentum for the worldwide fight against disease.
Major Initiatives
In addition to its Investigator program, the CZ Biohub is pursuing
large-scale collaborative projects, including the Infectious Disease
Initiative and the Cell Atlas.
Infectious disease outbreaks worldwide have revealed significant
weaknesses in how the world fights the spread of disease. Zika virus,
SARS, dengue and other emerging pathogens have proven to be extremely
difficult problems to solve. And drug-resistant strains of bacteria are
making existing treatments less effective.
CZ Biohub scientists and engineers will apply the most advanced
technologies to support the global fight against infectious diseases.
The CZ Biohub’s work will be clustered around four key areas: new
detection technologies, new treatments, new ways to prevent infection,
and new approaches to rapid response when new threats emerge.
The Cell Atlas project is helping to build an international
collaboration that will map the cell types of the human body. The map
will be available to researchers around the world. The Cell Atlas
project will help unlock many mysteries of cell biology related to the
causes of human disease, potentially leading to new therapies.
The technologies that make the Cell Atlas possible are new, and many of
them were developed by scientists now leading the CZ Biohub. Several CZ
Biohub Investigators are conducting research aimed at developing
additional technologies to further accelerate the creation of the Cell
Atlas. Throughout the course of this project, the CZ Biohub will work
closely with other institutions around the world.
About the Chan
Zuckerberg Biohub
The CZ Biohub is an independent non-profit medical research organization
collaborating with the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford
University and the University of California, San Francisco to harness
the power of science, technology and human capacity to cure, prevent or
manage all disease during our children’s lifetime. For more information
about the CZ Biohub, visit https://czbiohub.org.
