Method To Identify Bacteria In Blood Samples Works In Hours Instead Of Days, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Study Reveals



2/8/2017 6:35:19 AM

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a desktop diagnosis tool that detects the presence of harmful bacteria in a blood sample in a matter of hours instead of days. The breakthrough was made possible by a combination of proprietary chemistry, innovative electrical engineering and high-end imaging and analysis techniques powered by machine learning. The team details their work in the Feb. 8 issue of Scientific Reports.

