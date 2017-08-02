 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Heads Up, Startups: Bayer AG (BAYZF) is Bringing Its Grants4Apps Accelerator Program to San Francisco



2/8/2017 6:17:40 AM

Digital health startups looking to solve the pharma industry’s problems will be heartened to hear that German life sciences company Bayer is bringing its Grants4Apps accelerator program to San Francisco.

That announcement came from Dirk Schapeler, head of Bayer’s Lifescience iHub, who was speaking at the Wearable Tech + Digital Health + Neurotech Silicon Valley conference at Stanford University, Tuesday.

Bayer’s Lifescience iHub is based in Mountain View, California, and is aimed at infusing the digital component in all of Bayer’s businesses including pharmaceuticals through collaboration with tech companies. As such the company is interested in sensors, AI, machine learning and digital apps.

Read at MedCity News
Bayer AG
  		 

