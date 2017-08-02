 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

This Could be Biogen (BIIB)'s Next $1 Billion Blockbuster



2/8/2017 6:11:56 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Citi Research on Tuesday upgraded Biogen to buy from hold, predicting a 15 percent rally over the next 12 months as the biotech company gains ground in treating spinal muscular athrophy, a genetic disease that weakens the immune system by affecting the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord.

"The real driver of shares over the next 12-18 [months] is uptake of Spinraza, BIIB's new drug for SMA and our proprietary survey suggests upside to estimates" equity analyst Robyn Karnauskas wrote in a research note.

The analyst believes the Street might be underestimating the potential sales from Spinraza, which has shown positive results during clinical trials.

Read at CNBC


comments powered by Disqus
CNBC
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 