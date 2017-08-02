|
Male Contraceptive Gel Could Be Vasectomy Alternative For Men: What Are Its Potential Side Effects? Basic and Clinical Andrology Reveals
2/8/2017 6:01:08 AM
The male contraceptive gel Vasalgel was shown effective in preventing pregnancies in trials conducted on a group of rhesus monkeys.
Results of the trial, which was published in Basic and Clinical Andrology on Feb. 7, showed that despite typically high pregnancy rates of about 80 percent in female monkeys housed with males, no pregnancy occurred over the study period covering at least one breeding season when the males were treated with the contraceptive gel.
