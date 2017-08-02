|
Shift Work And Heavy Lifting May Reduce Women’s Fertility, Harvard Reveals
2/8/2017 5:56:18 AM
Women who work at night or do irregular shifts may experience a decline in fertility, a new study has found.
Shift and night workers had fewer eggs capable of developing into healthy embryos than those who work regular daytime hours, according to researchers at Harvard University.
There was also a reduction of around 15 per cent in the number of eggs ready for fertilisation in women with jobs requiring heavy lifting, including nurses and interior designers, they said.
