Why Endologix Stock Gained 20% in January
2/8/2017 5:51:55 AM
Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX), a medical device company focused on aortic disorders, gained 19.9% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. An apparent end to manufacturing issues that had been halting shipments of key products gave the market a reason to quit beating up the troubled healthcare stock.
Endologix shares were pummeled last year, falling from more than $14 over the summer to around $5.30 in late December, when the company announced a temporary hold on shipments of the company's AFX Endovascular AAA System.
