Sinking Teva (TEVA) Needs a New CEO But May Need to Up Salary, Ditch Unspoken Recruitment Principles in Hunt
2/8/2017 5:49:25 AM
The world’s biggest maker of generic drugs is looking for a new CEO to oversee one of the toughest turnaround jobs in the industry.
The only thing that probably won’t be big about the role is the pay: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s outgoing chief executive officer, Erez Vigodman, earned $5.7 million in 2015, making him the second-lowest paid CEO among rivals tracked by Bloomberg with at least $20 billion market value.
Vigodman’s successor has a lot to clean up. Teva’s stock has plunged by half since 2015 and some analysts and investors predict the drugmaker will need to cut thousands of jobs and revamp its business model to avoid becoming a takeover target itself.
