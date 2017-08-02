 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
166 Biotech Execs Slam Trump's Travel Ban



2/8/2017 5:43:48 AM

The reaction against President Trump’s decision to ban travel from 7 predominantly Muslim nations drew an instant reaction from the biotech world, gaining a quick thumbs-down from a large majority of the hundreds of industry executives we’ve been in touch with.

Now the biotech opposition is getting organized.

In a letter published in Nature Biotechnology this morning, 166 biotech execs leveled a blast at Trump’s travel ban, now stayed at least temporarily by a court ruling, saying that it strikes at the heart of the industry’s ability to recruit the best and brightest staff from all over the world while raising deep seated fears among all their staffers from outside the US.



