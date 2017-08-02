|
Despite Losing Out on Actelion (ALIOF.PK), Sanofi (SNY) in No Hurry to Make Deals
2/8/2017 5:38:03 AM
France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi (SASY.PA), which missed out to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on buying Actelion (ATLN.S) last month, said it was no rush to do deals as it forecast stable or slightly lower 2017 earnings.
Sanofi's fourth-quarter results were hit by higher taxes and one-off charges, although its shares rose on Wednesday as analysts were encouraged by a better-than-forecast performance at the company's vaccines and Lantus insulin division.
The group had already warned investors in 2015 not to expect any 'meaningful' profit growth for two years because of a downturn in its embattled diabetes division.
