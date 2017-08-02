|
H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO) Throws in the Towel on Alzheimer's Pill, Giving Leeway to Rival Axovant (AXON)
2/8/2017 5:27:55 AM
Two remaining late-stage clinical trials testing an experimental Alzheimer's drug from Denmark's Lundbeck have failed, scuppering hopes for the medicine and underscoring the difficulty of developing such treatments.
Lundbeck's idalopirdine is a so-called 5-HT6 antagonist and is similar to another pill, called intepirdine, being developed by U.S. biotech firm Axovant Sciences.
Unlike some higher profile Alzheimer's drugs from companies such as Eli Lilly and Merck & Co, idalopirdine was aimed at treating symptoms of the brain disorder, rather than halting progression of the underlying disease.
