Merrimack (MACK) Employee Arrested for Insider Trading Scheme With an Employee at Rival Company Akebia (AKBA)

A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK.O) employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.Songjiang Wang, who Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Merrimack has employed as director of statistical programming since 2011, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Boston with conspiring to commit securities fraud.The 52-year-old was arrested after prosecutors brought related charges in June against Schultz Chan, who had been the director of biostatistics at another Cambridge-based company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA.O).