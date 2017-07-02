|
Trump Is Promising A Big Shake-Up At The FDA—Here’s What That Could Mean
2/7/2017 8:12:45 AM
The Food and Drug Administration is headed for a major revamp under the Trump presidency.
"We're going to be cutting regulations at a level that nobody's ever seen before," Trump said in a meeting with pharma executives on January 31, saying that he estimates 75-80% of regulations will be slashed.
Trump also said he has a "fantastic person" lined up for the role of FDA commissioner that will be named soon.
comments powered by