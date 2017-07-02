 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Trump Is Promising A Big Shake-Up At The FDA—Here’s What That Could Mean



2/7/2017 8:12:45 AM

The Food and Drug Administration is headed for a major revamp under the Trump presidency.

"We're going to be cutting regulations at a level that nobody's ever seen before," Trump said in a meeting with pharma executives on January 31, saying that he estimates 75-80% of regulations will be slashed.

Trump also said he has a "fantastic person" lined up for the role of FDA commissioner that will be named soon.



