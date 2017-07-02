Employer:
Genentech
(
RHHBY
's $94,000-a-Year Drug Tarceva: Why Faster
FDA
Approvals Could Backfire
Tweet
2/7/2017 6:33:47 AM
In June, pharmaceutical giant Genentech sent doctors a letter saying they should no longer prescribe a blockbuster drug called Tarceva to most patients suffering from lung cancer.
A study had found that only a small number of patients — those with a certain gene mutation — might be helped by the drug, the company said.
The news upended a 2010 decision by the Food and Drug Administration to greatly expand use of the $94,000-a-year drug, despite warnings from a panel of experts that said there was little evidence it actually worked.
Read at
Los Angeles Times
