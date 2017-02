Genentech (RHHBY)'s $94,000-a-Year Drug Tarceva: Why Faster FDA Approvals Could Backfire

In June, pharmaceutical giant Genentech sent doctors a letter saying they should no longer prescribe a blockbuster drug called Tarceva to most patients suffering from lung cancer.A study had found that only a small number of patients — those with a certain gene mutation — might be helped by the drug, the company said.The news upended a 2010 decision by the Food and Drug Administration to greatly expand use of the $94,000-a-year drug, despite warnings from a panel of experts that said there was little evidence it actually worked.