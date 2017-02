Top 4 Challenges to Biosimilar Growth

While four biosimilars have been approved by the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) to date, the drug class is still in its infancy.A biosimilar is an approved drug that it is highly similar to an FDA-approved biologic product, and has no clinically meaningful difference in safety or effectiveness from the original product. Often called copycat drugs, biosimilars offer a cheaper yet comparably effective option to high-priced brand-name drugs. (See also: Amgen Targeting Biosimilars.)