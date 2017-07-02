 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Top 4 Challenges to Biosimilar Growth



2/7/2017 6:28:39 AM

While four biosimilars have been approved by the U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) to date, the drug class is still in its infancy.

A biosimilar is an approved drug that it is highly similar to an FDA-approved biologic product, and has no clinically meaningful difference in safety or effectiveness from the original product. Often called copycat drugs, biosimilars offer a cheaper yet comparably effective option to high-priced brand-name drugs. (See also: Amgen Targeting Biosimilars.)


