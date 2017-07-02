Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
BioMarin
(
BMRN
) Files Lawsuit to Block the Generic Form of Its $90,000-Per-Year Drug
2/7/2017 6:21:40 AM
Rare-disease drug developer BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. sued an Indian drug maker that plans to make and sell a version of one of BioMarin's top-selling drugs.
The San Rafael company, led by CEO Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, said in a filing Monday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey that a version of the drug Kuvan by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. infringes on six BioMarin patents.
The Indian company late last year asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its powder version of Kuvan, saying that BioMarin's patents are invalid, unenforceable or will not be infringed by manufacturing, use or sale.
Read at
San Francisco Business Times
Read at
News Release
