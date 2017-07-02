 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

BioMarin (BMRN) Files Lawsuit to Block the Generic Form of Its $90,000-Per-Year Drug



2/7/2017 6:21:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Rare-disease drug developer BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. sued an Indian drug maker that plans to make and sell a version of one of BioMarin's top-selling drugs.

The San Rafael company, led by CEO Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, said in a filing Monday in U.S. District Court in New Jersey that a version of the drug Kuvan by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. infringes on six BioMarin patents.

The Indian company late last year asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve its powder version of Kuvan, saying that BioMarin's patents are invalid, unenforceable or will not be infringed by manufacturing, use or sale.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 