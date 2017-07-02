|
One Of The Largest Middlemen In Pharma Just Shed A Little Light On The Murky World Of Drug Pricing
2/7/2017 6:07:25 AM
The US prices its prescription drugs with a notoriously opaque system.
Although pharmaceutical companies set nominal list prices for drugs, there isn't a whole lot of guidance into other factors like what discounts are applied and what cut the many players in the supply chain take that affect the actual amount of money paid by consumers.
As a result of those opaquely applied discounts, list prices can grow at a startlingly different rate than actual pharmaceutical spending.
