Can AI Help Extend Your Life Span? Gachon University Study
2/7/2017 5:56:34 AM
Insilico Medicine announced on Feb. 3 that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding and partnered for the first collaborative research project with one of the largest research medical networks, Gachon University at Gil Medical Center. The purpose of this collaboration is to develop A.I. biomarkers of aging, along with a method to slow down the aging process.
The highlight of this collaboration is geared toward developing a way to stop age-related loss of function.
