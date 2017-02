Why Struggling Alkermes (ALKS) Could Make a Comeback in 2017

Shares of mid-cap biotech Alkermes finished 2016 with a loss of 30%. And that was the good news for investors. At one point, the stock had lost two-thirds of its value after two phase 3 trials failed. But while the market focuses on the prospects of one particular pipeline drug, other big opportunities are about to come into focus in 2017.Alkermes has historically taken a conservative approach to drug development. The company specializes in drug delivery -- specifically, taking proven, approved drugs and creating long-lasting versions of them.