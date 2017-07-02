 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Struggling Alkermes (ALKS) Could Make a Comeback in 2017



2/7/2017 5:50:25 AM

Shares of mid-cap biotech Alkermes finished 2016 with a loss of 30%. And that was the good news for investors. At one point, the stock had lost two-thirds of its value after two phase 3 trials failed. But while the market focuses on the prospects of one particular pipeline drug, other big opportunities are about to come into focus in 2017.

Depressing results for ALKS 5461

Alkermes has historically taken a conservative approach to drug development. The company specializes in drug delivery -- specifically, taking proven, approved drugs and creating long-lasting versions of them.

Read at Motley Fool
