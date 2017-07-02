 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Nanoparticles For Medicine: Breakthrough Screening Method Makes Selection Viable And Easy, Nanoscale



2/7/2017 5:47:48 AM

The big barrier in the wider applications of nanoparticles in medicine has been removed. This follows the development of a new screening technique to select the best biocompatible nanoparticles for use in diagnosis and therapeutic tasks.

So far the screening has been hard and time-consuming with the risk of high unpredictability of the immune system's response to such foreign molecules, hampering the expanded use of nanoparticles in the medical sector.

Now a pathbreaking screening method has been developed that is claimed to be superior in terms of speed, safety, and cost efficiency.

