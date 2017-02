All Eyes Will be on Gilead (GILD) and Its Hepatitis C Franchise as the Company Posts Earnings Today

Gilead Sciences Inc. first became notorious in 2014 for the high price of its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi: More than $80,000 for a course of treatment.The company’s hepatitis C franchise will again be in the spotlight, this time for flagging sales, when Gilead GILD, +0.07% reports fourth-quarter earnings, scheduled for Tuesday after the markets close.Both Sovaldi and sister product Harvoni cure hepatitis C, which Gilead has used as a rationale for their high price tags.