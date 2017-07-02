 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

All Eyes Will be on Gilead (GILD) and Its Hepatitis C Franchise as the Company Posts Earnings Today



2/7/2017 5:44:21 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Gilead Sciences Inc. first became notorious in 2014 for the high price of its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi: More than $80,000 for a course of treatment.

The company’s hepatitis C franchise will again be in the spotlight, this time for flagging sales, when Gilead GILD, +0.07% reports fourth-quarter earnings, scheduled for Tuesday after the markets close.

Both Sovaldi and sister product Harvoni cure hepatitis C, which Gilead has used as a rationale for their high price tags.

Read at Market Watch
Read at Reuters
Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 