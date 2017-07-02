|
Here's What Everyone In The Drug Industry Is Talking About Right Now
We're only one month into 2017, and yet there have already been a bunch of headlines focused on the healthcare sector.
From the impact Donald Trump will have on the sector to increasing drug pricing (yes, that again), there has already been enough news to suggest that the industry is in for a big 2017.
To get a sense of what else to expect in the year ahead, while at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in early January, we asked healthcare executives to identify the topics they expect to become a part of the national conversation.
