 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Here's What Everyone In The Drug Industry Is Talking About Right Now



2/7/2017 5:44:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
We're only one month into 2017, and yet there have already been a bunch of headlines focused on the healthcare sector.

From the impact Donald Trump will have on the sector to increasing drug pricing (yes, that again), there has already been enough news to suggest that the industry is in for a big 2017.

To get a sense of what else to expect in the year ahead, while at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in early January, we asked healthcare executives to identify the topics they expect to become a part of the national conversation.




comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 