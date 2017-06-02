|
What Medtech’s Top Execs Are Saying About Donald Trump
2/6/2017 8:02:11 AM
For the most part, the medical device industry’s top executives have sounded positive about the new Trump administration and Republican Congress during recent earnings calls with analysts.
Some such as Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky have even offered advice. And while there are many open questions, top executives insist potential repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act won’t significantly affect sales volumes.
