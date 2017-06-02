|
The Idea That Some People Don't Respond To Exercise Might Just Be A Myth, Journal of Physiology Reveals
Everyone responds to exercise differently — if you take ten people and put them on the same workout routine for three weeks, some will improve dramatically, but others may not appear to have changed physiologically at all. In some cases, a few people may even appear less fit.
Previously, this led researchers to think that some people are "non-responders," meaning exercise just doesn't work for them.
